PTA members criticize official Gazette, AIPA Maharashtra releases simplified version

AIPA releases simplified guidelines for PTA members |

Mumbai: A few days after the All India Parents Association (AIPA), Maharashtra, released a simplified version of the PTA guidelines mentioned in the Maharashtra Act No. VII of 2014 (Maharashtra Government Gazette), members of the Parent-Teachers Associations throughout Mumbai have breathed a sigh of relief. According to parents, the official Gazette had issued the guidelines in an official lingo, which was difficult to understand.

The 14-page Maharashtra government Gazette which provides even the smallest of details about the PTA starting from its third page includes the duties of the PTA members and solutions to all their queries - the fees, members of the association, frequent PTA meetings, among others.

Simplified version of guidelines helps PTA members understand their job better

“I have heard PTA members often complaining about them being unaccustomed to the guidelines that the association and schools must follow. They have always spoken about how the language in the official Gazette is too complicated to comprehend. So, we decided to release the simplified version of the same, which can be easily apprehensible,” said Dharmesh Mishra, President, AIPA Maharashtra.

Mishra added that it so happens that sometimes parents are “too busy” or “too bored” to read a document that is as long as 14 pages, so they simply avoid getting into the details of their duties as a PTA member by not reading it.

“Most importantly,” he affirmed, “Members of PTA are selected for a span of just one academic year and by the time they try to completely understand their role, their tenure almost comes to an end. Hence, releasing this simplified version of the PTA guidelines was something I thought could be of great help.”

PTA members know their duties very well and can begin work as soon as they are elected

Rupa Daruwala, a PTA member from Andheri, said, “The official Gazette consists of mentions of different Sections and Clauses frequently. For people like me, that was uncomfortable to read. She stated that she recently came across the simplified set of guidelines when the school circulated it with the PTA members.

Ms Daruwala further added that in the earlier years, there could have been parents who may have quit because the Gazette was difficult to make sense of.

Afsana Baig, another PTA member from Bhandup, said that the new version is very helpful. She added that previously schools, knowingly or unknowingly, may have passed most of these laws designed for the PTA.”

