Maharashtra Board extends online form filling dates for Class 10,12 students

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date to fill in ‘Form 17’ for students who wish to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams privately.

The extension was announced after Board received several demands from students and parents for the same.

The registrations had initially stopped on October 31 but were restarted on November 14. The new deadline to fill out ‘form 17’ online is now November 25.

Anuradha Oak, Secretary, MSBSHSE, said that the demands have been increasing as every day passes by. “Parents whose children study at open learning centres started asking for the extension of the deadline from October 31 itself. We have observed that lately, the intake in open centres has been increasing rapidly,” said Oak.

She said that there is no limitation as to how many students can register for the board exams. The students will be charged a registration fee of Rs 1,000 for Class 10 and Rs 500 for Class 12 besides the processing fee of Rs 100 for both.

The Board secretary said that this would be the last chance for students to register for the examination. Once the process of form-filling is completed, the status of the form will be shared on the submitted email addresses, she said.

One of the board members who spoke to Free Press Journal said that students who will appear for Class 10 board examinations will have to upload their Aadhar Card, a photograph, and a pledge note along with other necessary documents including mobile number and email address.

