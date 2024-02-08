PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 544 Junior Engineer Vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation

PSPCL Announces Recruitment for 544 Junior Engineer Positions | Representative Image

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced the recruitment process for 544 Junior Engineer positions. Vacancies are open in civil, electrical, and substation fields. Interested candidates need to submit their applications via the official PSPCL portal. The link to the official portal can be accessed at- www.pspcl.in.

Candidates must submit the registration fee with the application form. PSPCL is expected to release comprehensive recruitment notifications soon, containing details such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, age restrictions, selection procedures, and salary information.

Important Dates

Candidates are able to submit their applications for the open positions starting on February 9th. The deadline for application submission is March 1st. It is recommended that applicants complete the application form prior to the deadline to prevent any last-minute rush.

Expected Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 37 are expected to be eligible to take part in the recruitment process, based on the age limit specified in previous PSPCL notifications.

Application Fee

The online application fee varies by category. For General/Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section, it's Rs 944 per applicant, and for Scheduled Caste/Person with disability, it's Rs 590 per applicant. Payment must be made online.

Selection process

In the recruitment process, vacancies will be filled through a written exam, document verification, and a medical check-up. The notification contains all the current recruitment details.

How to apply

Visit the official website of PSPCL at www.pspcl.in.

Click on the recruitment section on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by providing the necessary details.

Log in to your account using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill out the application form accurately and then submit it.

Make the payment of the application fees via the provided channels.

After submission, download a copy of the application form for future reference.

Salary

Junior Engineers will be paid Rs 10,900- Rs 34,800/- Per Month (Grade Pay will be Rs 5,350 monthly approximately).