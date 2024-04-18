PSEB Class 10th Results 2024: Girls Secure Top 3 Positions; Check Topper List!

Aditi, Alisha Sharma, & Karmanpreet Kaur |

The Punjab School Education Board released the results for the Class 10 2024 exams on April 18, 2024. The exam was conducted from February 13 to March 6, 2024. The list of toppers has also been announced by the board. This year, all 3 topper positions have been bagged by female students.

Toppers' Names

Securing the first position, Aditi has scored 650/650

Alisha Sharma has scored 645/650

Karmanpreet Kaur also scored 645/650

How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: A pdf will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.