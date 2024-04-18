PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Out, Click Here To Know How To Check Results

PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Out |

The Punjab School Education Board has released the class 10 result. Exam was held from February 13, 2024 to March 6, 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website, pseb.ac.in. Overall, passing percentage for the exam is 97.24%.

Check The PSEB Result 2024:

SMS: Type PB10<space>roll number on the messaging app and send the message to 56767650

How to check the result on website:

Students can view and download the PSEB 10th Scorecard 2024 tomorrow, April 19 on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Here are the steps to check your results on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB 10th Result 2024’ link displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other required login credentials to access the results.

Step 4: Download the online provisional marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

When can students collect their marksheets?

Students will need to collect the original marksheet from school authorities later, since the online scorecard is a provisional mark sheet.

The original marksheet will include:

The personal details of students

Their marks scored in different subjects

A cumulative score

As per the Punjab Board's data, over 2,97,048 students appeared for the class 10 exam 2024, which was conducted from 11 am till 2:15 pm at over 3,808 exam centres.