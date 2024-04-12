PSEB 10th Result 2024 Date And Time to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here |

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB 10th Result 2024 in the first week of May 2024. However, there has been no official announcement on the PSEB 10th Results Date and Time. The board will release the results on the official website - pseb.ac.in and students can use their valid login credentials to check the PSEB Results.

The Punjab Board 10th Results 2024 will be announced in a press conference. The PSEB 10th Result 2024 Time is expected to be 11:30 am. The board officials will share the toppers' names, overall pass percentage, compartment exam, and scrutiny details in the official conference. As per the exam schedule, the Punjab Board Class 10th Exams 2024 were held from February 13 to March 6, 2024.

To view and download the results, candidates are required to enter their roll number.

PSEB 10th Result Expected Date - First week of May

PSEB 10th Result Time - 11:30 am

PSEB 10th Result Official Website - pseb.ac.in

Students can follow these instructions to download the Punjab Board 10th Result from the official website. Candidates must score a minimum passing mark of 33% to pass the PSEB 10th Exam 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB 10th Result 2024’ link displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Enter the Punjab Board roll number and other login credentials to view the results.

Step 4: Download the online marksheet for future reference