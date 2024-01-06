PSEB Discontinues Re-evaluation For Board Exams | Representative image

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the discontinuation of the re-evaluation provision for students appearing in the board exams scheduled for March 2024.

The decision, outlined in an official notification, is attributed to the inconvenience caused to examinees due to result delays and technical reasons. Despite this change, the option for re-checking answer sheets will still be available, maintaining a balance between efficiency and student interests.

The move is aimed at streamlining the examination result declaration process, reducing delays associated with re-evaluation procedures. The Board emphasizes that this decision is in the best interest of examinees, considering their convenience and the technical challenges linked to the re-evaluation process.

Increase in remuneration

Furthermore, the PSEB has introduced changes in the remuneration provided to teachers for marking solved answer sheets during examinations. Teachers assessing Class X answer sheets will now receive Rs 8.50 per marked sheet, up from the previous Rs 6.25. Similarly, teachers grading Class XII answer sheets will now receive Rs 10 per marked sheet, an increase from Rs 7.50. These adjustments will be effective from the upcoming March 2024 examinations.

Changes in 11 Adarsh Senior Secondary Schools

Additionally, the PSEB is implementing special changes related to school activities, infrastructure, financial reforms, and teacher training in 11 Adarsh Senior Secondary Schools under the Board. This includes ensuring uniformity in student uniforms, morning assembly prayers, school songs, and logos across these schools.

To optimize teacher availability and student learning during teacher absences or vacations, the timetable for group classes in these schools will be aligned. Online learning (Kyan) will be facilitated, allowing students to be taught by a teacher from another school when their regular teacher is absent. A dedicated website for Group 11 Adarsh Schools will also be created, linked to the Board's main website.