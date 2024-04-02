Prof. Archana Shukla Appointed As Director-In-charge Of IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow | IIM Lucknow/ LinkedIn

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, established in 1984, is the fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore. In 2005, IIM Lucknow expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at NOIDA in Delhi NCR region.

IIM Lucknow is accredited by AACSB and AMBA while its EQUIS Accreditation is ongoing. The institute features in the prestigious FT -100 Top Global Business schools for both the 2-year Flagship PGP program and One-year IPMX Program. It is also consistently ranked amongst top business schools in the NIRF Rankings. IIM Lucknow was the first IIM to start a 2-year full time MBA program in Sustainable Management 8 years back. It also has a long-standing full-time MBA program in Agri Business Management.

Throughout its last 39 years’ journey IIML has touched millions of lives through its academic programs, executive education programs, research and consulting. The centres for excellence at IIM Lucknow including the Centre for Public Policy, Centre for Food and Agribusiness Management, Centre for Business Sustainability, Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies, to name a few, regularly carry out evidence-based research and interventions in public policy and management practice. Faculty of IIM Lucknow also feature in top 2% of global scientists for research output and impact.

The alumni of IIM Lucknow now occupy top positions in the world of business, public policy and in several other fields.

Situated in a city known for its cultural heritage, the campus is spread over more than 190 acres of beautifully landscaped area. With its foundation in the city of “Tehzeeb”, IIM Lucknow inculcates human values and professional ethics in the students to help them make a positive impact not just on the nation but on a global platform. IIM Lucknow has an ideal setup conducive to learning, accessibility and excellence.