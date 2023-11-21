 President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPresident Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane

President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane

President Draupadi Murmu Monday went down the memory lane while inaugurating an Eklavya Model Residential School in tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Baripada: President Draupadi Murmu Monday went down the memory lane while inaugurating an Eklavya Model Residential School in tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Expressing her happiness over the infrastructure of the school at Kuliana, Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, expressed confidence that with the opening of the school local children will have more opportunity for education.

Recollecting her childhood days, the 65-year-old president, who is the first person from the tribal community to occupy the country's highest office, said "There was no school near our home during our childhood. Therefore, we had to go away from home for study.

"Many children were deprived of education at that time as there were no schools nearby, which is not the case today," she told the gathering.

Addressing the tribal children present at the programme, the president said that she too hails from a humble background like them. She got the opportunity to serve the citizens, because of her education.

Murmu said that education can make children successful as it is the key to economic and social well-being. She advised parents to educate their children as they can then contribute to the progress of the country and society along with their own development.

She was happy to note that more than 700 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established across the country for the education of tribal children. In these schools more than 3.5 lakh tribal students across India will be able to get quality education and be able to contribute to the development of the society and nation.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools are set up by the government to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.

Read Also
VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course's Passing-Out Parade On November 30
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HC Asks For Delhi Govt's Stand On Plea For School Buses In Northeast District

HC Asks For Delhi Govt's Stand On Plea For School Buses In Northeast District

Bengal Guv Bose Visits IIT-Kharagpur, Talks To Students

Bengal Guv Bose Visits IIT-Kharagpur, Talks To Students

President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane

President Murmu Inaugurates Eklavya School In Mayurbhanj, Goes Down Memory Lane

WB Police Constable final written exam admit card 2022 out at wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable final written exam admit card 2022 out at wbpolice.gov.in

Learning Curve: A Vast Network, Profile Of Higher Education-1

Learning Curve: A Vast Network, Profile Of Higher Education-1