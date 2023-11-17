VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30

National Defence Academy | File Image

President Droupadi Murmu is set to review the Passing-Out Parade (POP) of the 145th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla on November 30.

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Pune, teased the event, stating, “Get ready to witness the Passing Out Parade of the 145th NDA course on 30th Nov 2023. The parade will be reviewed by Smt Droupadi Murmu, Honourable President of India.”

Get ready to witness the Passing Out Parade of the

145th #NDA course on 30th Nov 23. The parade will be reviewed by Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India. Presenting Teaser 1/4.#75_GYC#ServiceBeforeSelf pic.twitter.com/QAFX5QYvJF — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) November 17, 2023

The POP signifies the culmination of the rigorous three-year training at the academy and stands as one of the most esteemed military events in the country.

During the ceremony, President Murmu will inspect the cadets' parade line-up, deliver an address, and present medals to the accomplished cadets.

Annually, the NDA sees two courses of cadets graduating from India’s foremost tri-services military academy.