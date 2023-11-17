 VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30

During the ceremony, President Murmu will inspect the cadets' parade line-up, deliver an address, and present medals to the accomplished cadets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
National Defence Academy | File Image

President Droupadi Murmu is set to review the Passing-Out Parade (POP) of the 145th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla on November 30.

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Pune, teased the event, stating, “Get ready to witness the Passing Out Parade of the 145th NDA course on 30th Nov 2023. The parade will be reviewed by Smt Droupadi Murmu, Honourable President of India.”

The POP signifies the culmination of the rigorous three-year training at the academy and stands as one of the most esteemed military events in the country.

During the ceremony, President Murmu will inspect the cadets' parade line-up, deliver an address, and present medals to the accomplished cadets.

Annually, the NDA sees two courses of cadets graduating from India’s foremost tri-services military academy.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Muezzin Booked For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Boy In Kondhwa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rare Porcupine Found At Company In Shendra MIDC; See Pics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rare Porcupine Found At Company In Shendra MIDC; See Pics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Notorious Goon Shaikh Zamir Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Notorious Goon Shaikh Zamir Under MPDA Act

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu to Review NDA's 145th Course Passing-Out Parade On November 30

Pune Crime: Man Sends Minor Girl's Nude Pics To Her Family After She Stopped Playing 'Free Fire'...

Pune Crime: Man Sends Minor Girl's Nude Pics To Her Family After She Stopped Playing 'Free Fire'...

Empress Botanical Garden: A Family-Friendly Retreat In Pune

Empress Botanical Garden: A Family-Friendly Retreat In Pune