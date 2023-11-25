Pondicherry University On The Lookout For New VC, K Tharanikkarasu Appointed As VC In-Charge 

Pondicherry University Former VC Gurmeet Singh | @PondiUniVC

Vice-chancellor K Tharanikkarasu, the university's senior most director, has taken on the role (VC in-charge). On November 23, 2023, when the extended term of former VC Gurmeet Singh came to an end, he assumed leadership.

The first day of Singh's term was November 29, 2017. He was a well-known academic administrator and a highly respected authority in the fields of smart materials and corrosion science on a global scale. He expressed gratitude to all parties involved, including the statutory officers, teachers, staff, students, and stakeholders, for their unwavering support throughout his vice-chancellorship.

From 2015 until 2018, Tharanikkarasu oversaw the Pondicherry University chemistry department. He also worked for approximately nine months as the registrar (I/C) and one year and eight months as the controller of examination (I/C) during this time.

Applications for new VC to be out soon

The process to name the new VC has also begun at Pondicherry University. During its meeting on November 22, the executive council of the university proposed two candidates to form the search committee responsible for selecting the new vice chancellor. The Pondicherry University Act and Statutes have guided the setup of the panel.

According to the university, the announcement inviting applications for the Vice-Chancellor position will be released shortly. According to the National Institution Ranking Framework, Pondicherry University came in at number 68 in 2022.