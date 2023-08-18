Police Reconstitute JU Student Death Inside The Campus

Suvendu Adhikari | FPJ

Kolkata: Nine days after the first year student of Jadavpur University died allegedly due to ragging, police on Friday took one of the arrested former students to the campus and the hostel rooms to reconstitute the death event of the first-year student.

According to police sources, all the arrested students of the varsity will be taken separately to reconstitute the event, to ascertain what exactly led to the death of the student.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs visited the kin of the dead student at Nadia.

Suvendu Adhikari Opines On Twitter:

Taking to X, sharing a video of the attack done on him on Thursday after his rally outside Jadavpur University campus by 'unknown miscreants', Adhikari said that he had lodged an FIR against the alleged miscreants.

"Yesterday, I visited Jadavpur to attend an event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. While exiting the venue, around 5:40 pm, I was suddenly attacked by a group of unknown assailants, who managed to breach security and were shouting slogans & brandishing black flags.

The unknown miscreants belonged to the “Revolutionary Students Federation”; an Ultra-Left frontal organisation of the banned Maoist outfit."

Continuing to that, he wrote "The attack appeared to be a response of the members of the said organisation, who didn't like the fact that I minced no words in my speech and called out their hypocrisy. These people are part of a group who have made Jadavpur University a den of anti-national & anti-social activities. They harbour anti-establishment & secessionist ideologies; who are always criticizing the Govt, but at the same time clinging on to the Institution, even after their formal association is over, to keep on enjoying the subsidised benefits meant for the students. I have lodged an FIR regarding this incident," read Adhikari's Tweet on X.