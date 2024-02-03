PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate NIT Goa's Permanent Campus On February 6

PM Narendra Modi | Twitter

Panaji Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the permanent campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Goa on Tuesday (February 6), during his visit to the coastal state.

Modi will virtually inaugurate the project in the presence of Goa Governor P. S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

NIT Goa started functioning at its transit campus within the premises of Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi, Ponda, Goa, in 2010.

With the assistance from the Ministry of Education, the institute gradually took full shape at Cuncolim, South Goa in 2023.

For its permanent campus, the Government of Goa transferred land admeasuring 456767 Sqm (113 acres) in the village of Cuncolim in July 2017. The campus has a total built-up area of 70750 sqm, with construction cost of Rs 390.83 crore and can accommodate 1,260 students.

The campus has various facilities such as a tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, and sports ground among other utilities.

The campus has many environment-friendly features such as solar plant, sewage treatment plant, water saving fittings and fixtures in sanitaryware, efficient electric lightings, and solar powered street lights. Installation of solar panels and local plants in horticulture work conducive to weather conditions in the state have been incorporated during the construction.