PM Modi to host Pariksha Pe Charcha on April 1, here's what happened last year

2021 marks the first edition of virtual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' an annual event conducted since 2018. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, hosts the event and speaks to students, teachers and parents across India.

Issues regarding board exams, entrance exams, study routines, and the stress surrounding them are discussed in this event.

On April 1, Pariksha Pe Charcha's sixth edition will be held from 11 am onwards at Talkatora Stadium. This year, not only students but parents and teachers and ask the Minister for tips and seek advice.

Here is what happened Last year-

Pariksha Pe Charcha contest- Students, parents, and teachers would participate in the question and answer round and win rewards. The reward for students was- 10.39+ lakh, teachers- 2.62+ lakh, parents- 0.93+ lakh. Winners would get the opportunity to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha virtual event along with the Prime Minister. Each winner would get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit. A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and ask him questions. Each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister.

