PM Modi To Address Mega UGC Townhall On Chandrayaan-3 Success

PM Modi Meets ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru; Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Success |

To celebrate the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) recent success of landing Chandrayaan-3 on the southern part of the Moon, University Grants Commission is set to organise a townhall which will have the presence of PM Modi and over 200 higher education institutions.

According to an official statement, PM Modi will be addressing the event which will be graced by over 200 HEIs. Moreover, ISRO scientists will also be showcasing a presentation and answer queries from students.

“Beyond its immediate scientific impact, this holds the promise of inspiring young minds to join the realms of space exploration and science," said a statement by the UGC.

UGC added that the tentative date for the townhall would be either September 4, 5, or 6 while highlighting the role HEIs have to pay in getting more students and faculty to participate.

The institutes have also been asked to plan events, such as quick skits, films, sketches, and the like, on themes like "India on Moon," "New India on Moon," "Moon is not far away," "Lunar Journey of New India," "Self-reliant India's Chandrayaan," etc.

Hashtags like "New flight of New India," "Colors on the Moon," "New India's Shankhnaad," "Our Chandrayaan," and "New India on Moon" have also been encouraged by the UGC when posting about the same on social media.

Additionally, the commission ordered universities to post information about the activities they had carried out, together with images and videos, on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) at uamp.ugc.ac.in.

