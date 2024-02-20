PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Jammu and Unveils Education and Healthcare Boost in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took significant steps towards boosting education and healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir as he inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, among other crucial projects. The event marked a pivotal moment in the region's developmental trajectory, with PM Modi symbolically handing over appointment orders to approximately 1,500 new government recruits, underscoring the government's commitment to empowering the local workforce.

Advancing Education

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi heralded a new era of educational prosperity in the region. He disclosed that the educational landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, citing the establishment of 50 new degree colleges and a substantial increase in medical colleges' numbers. "From merely four medical colleges in 2014, we now boast 12, with over 1,300 MBBS seats and more than 650 PG medical seats," he announced, highlighting the quantum leap in educational opportunities.

The inauguration of AIIMS Jammu stands as a testament to the government's unwavering dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities. Spanning over 227 acres and constructed at a cost exceeding 1,660 crores, the state-of-the-art hospital features 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, and an AYUSH block, among other amenities, catering to the region's burgeoning healthcare needs.

Modern education and skill development

PM Modi emphasised the transformative impact of these initiatives on the educational landscape of Jammu. "This is the new India," he declared, stressing the government's prioritisation of modern education and skill development to empower future generations.

Through video conferencing, PM Modi also inaugurated several educational institutions, including the permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, and others, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering excellence in education across the nation.

Read Also PM Modi Unveils ₹13,375 Crore Education Revamp

The inauguration ceremony symbolizes a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards comprehensive development, reflecting PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir', where education and healthcare form the bedrock of progress and prosperity.

(Inputs from PTI)