PM Modi Engages with J&K Youth In Inspirational Exchange | PTI

In a remarkable engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of students from Jammu and Kashmir as part of the 'Watan Ko Jano – Youth Exchange Programme 2023.' The informal interaction took place at the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Approximately 250 students from diverse districts of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the session, sharing insights into their travel experiences and visits to iconic locations in Jaipur, Ajmer, and New Delhi. The initiative, aligning with the ethos of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' aims to expose Jammu and Kashmir's youth to the rich cultural and social diversity of the country.

During the exchange, Prime Minister Modi displayed keen interest in the students' experiences and engaged in discussions about the vibrant sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir. Inquiring about their participation in sports such as cricket and football, he emphasized the significance of sports in character development and fostering discipline.

Highlighting the inherent talent in Jammu and Kashmir's youth, PM Modi commended the achievements of Sheetal Devi, a young archer from the region who recently secured three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. Encouraging the students to leverage their potential, he called on them to contribute actively to the nation's development, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047.'

PM Modi also shared insights into the benefits of daily yoga practice, underlining its positive impact on physical and mental well-being. Additionally, he discussed significant milestones, including the construction of the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

Touching upon scientific achievements, PM Modi celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission, emphasizing how these accomplishments have filled every Indian with pride. He also lauded the record-breaking number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir this year, highlighting the immense potential in the tourism sector and acknowledging the successful organization of the G20 summit event in the region.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with the students showcased a blend of encouragement, appreciation for achievements, and a call to actively contribute to the nation's growth and aspirations, creating a meaningful and inspirational exchange.

(With Inputs From IANS)