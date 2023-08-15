 PM Modi Announces Vishwakarma Scheme For Skilled Workers With Spending Of 13,000-15,000 Crores
From the Redfort he said that India is now identified as a ‘Vishwamitra’ and announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for barbers and goldsmiths with an initial spending of Rs. 13,000-15,000 crore. In his address to the nation, the PM said that the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.

FPJ Education Desk | Tuesday, August 15, 2023
PM Modi Announces Vishwakarma Scheme from Redfort | Twitter

On 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished nation and said a new world order is in the works after the pandemic, similar to the one brought about by the end of World War II. From the historic Redfort he said that India is now identified as a ‘Vishwamitra’ and announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for barbers and goldsmiths with an initial spending of Rs. 13,000-15,000 crore. In his address to the nation, the PM said that the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.

The scheme will be launched next month, on Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on September 17, 2023.

 "The government will launch the Vishwakarma Scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills," PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

(with PTI inputs)

