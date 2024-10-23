 PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 795 positions, which include roles such as Diploma Trainee, Junior Officer Trainee, and Assistant Trainee

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Power Grid Corporation of India ltd | File pic

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has officially invited applications for various trainee positions within the organization. Prospective candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online through the official PGCIL website at powergrid.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 795 positions, which include roles such as Diploma Trainee, Junior Officer Trainee, and Assistant Trainee.

The last date for submitting applications for this recruitment is November 12, 2024. It is advisable for interested candidates to complete their applications before this deadline to ensure consideration.

Read Also
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
article-image

Important Dates

- Starting Date of Application: October 22, 2024

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC
Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report

- Last Date for Application: November 12, 2024

- Tentative Date of Written Examination: January/February 2025 (The exact date will be communicated separately on the official website.)

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will cover a total of 795 posts across various regions, as detailed below:

- CC: 50 posts

- ER 1: 33 posts

- ER 2: 29 posts

- Odisha: 32 posts

- NER: 47 posts

- NR 1: 84 posts

- NR 2: 72 posts

- NR 3: 77 posts

- SR 1: 71 posts

- SR 2: 112 posts

- WR 1: 75 posts

- WR 2: 113 posts

Read Also
NEET UG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Opens Today, Last Date To Apply October 25
article-image

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be conducted through a multi-tiered process that includes a written test or a computer-based test (CBT). Additionally, a computer skill test (CST) will be administered where applicable. Following these assessments, a pre-employment medical examination will be conducted for candidates who meet the eligibility requirements. Offers of appointment will be issued to suitable candidates based on their merit and the specific requirements of the organization.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the positions of Diploma Trainee, Diploma Trainee (HR), and Junior Officer Trainee (F&A) are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 300. For the post of Assistant Trainee (F&A), the application fee is Rs. 200. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Serviceman categories are exempt from paying any application fees.

For further details and updates regarding the application process, candidates are encouraged to visit the official PGCIL website. This recruitment initiative presents a valuable opportunity for individuals seeking to embark on a career with a leading organization in the power sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on...

Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on...

AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts

JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!