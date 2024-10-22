NEET UG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Opens Today, Last Date To Apply October 25

The NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round registration will open today, according to the Medical Counselling Committee. Online registration is available at mcc.nic.in for candidates participating in the stray vacancy round. The deadline for registering will be October 25, 2024.

The Stray Vacancy Round would only be open to candidates who were not assigned any seats in the previous NEET counselling rounds in 2024. Candidates must report to the colleges to which they have been assigned within the given period after the seat allocation list is released.

Important Dates:

Registration Last Date: 25th October 2024

Choice Filling and Locking Last Date: 26th October 2024

Release of Seat Allotment List: 29th October 2024

Reporting and Joining at Allotted College: 30th October 2024 to 5th November 2024

How to fill out the NEET UG 2024 Counseling Form:

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Select 'New registration 2024' from the list of links that appears.

Provide your date of birth, parent's name, NEET UG roll number, and security code.

Choose a secure password.

To complete the NEET UG 2024 counselling registration form, log in using the provided credentials.

Upload a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Pay the registration fee for NEET Counselling 2024.

Take a printout of the registration confirmation page after submitting the MCC NEET counselling form 2024.