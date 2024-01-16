Perth Woman, 21, Finds Success In High-Risk Mining Job

Taleah Jayne | The Sun

Taleah Jayne, 21, of Perth, Australia, is making a substantial amount of money at a fairly young age and creating her own path. Unexpectedly, tire fitting in the mines provides her with a source of cash. The high risk job demands Taleah to work eight months as a fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) trainee, the remaining four months, she gets off.

The chance of dying while working is substantially higher in the construction industry than in other jobs, which is why we get paid so much, even as trainees, Jayne told The Sun. "Being surrounded by others who share my sacrifices is something I truly enjoy," she added. She has acknowledged the risks that come with her job, according to a piece published in The Sun. "Tyre fitting is considered a critical risk," she said.

Job demands sacrifice

Taleah makes compromises while working 12 hours a day in the intense 40°C sun, but she finds comfort in the support of her coworkers who also make comparable efforts. She does acknowledge, though, that one drawback of her rigorous career is that she sometimes misses special events. "The drawback is missing out on all the other special events and working 12 hours in the 40°C sun," Taleah Jayne continued, citing The Sun.