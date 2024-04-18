Pen To Paper: Review Of 'A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder' – A Refreshing Take On Crime Fiction

File

Disclaimer: as tempting as it may seem, this book DOES NOT encourage good girl’s to murder people like the annoying boys that fully disrupt your favorite class with their lame jokes.

A good girl’s guide to murder may just seem like another book that may raise some parents eyebrows after seeing the title, but don't worry moms...this book is exactly the opposite of what its title suggests and would either encourage your child to become a fancy detective that would earn a lot, or well worst case scenario-it could cause a bibliophile in the making who would spend all your money in paper.

A good girl’s guide to murder, is an intriguing book that keeps you on your toes as you let the story unfold, diving deeper and deeper to try to guess the ending simultaneously with our main character called Pip. Pip is a highschooler who has a school project, but the project she chose is one that changes several lives by the end.

It revolves around a murder and an alleged suicide that occured years back. The book flows as Pip and her friend Ravi unravel secrets about what exactly happened on the unfateful night of the murder.

I personally love the book as it skips through all those monotonous ways of writing and brings something unique to the table. The book mostly focuses on catching the reader's attention by using out of the box styles of writing.

It uses third person point of view to describe the flow of the story but it contains occasional logs by pip which use first person point of view and show her emotions while going through unique experiences that bring the story to another level of engagement with the characters. Third person point of view is usually less preferred by young adults and so this book adds a twist that could fit different preferences.

The characters are always one of the major parts of the book for me. Pip’s character shows strong willingness to get to the bottom of the case even while she has no connection with it because she believes in justice and fairness.

Ravi remains a strong support and a friendly hand in the case but unlike Pip he has a hu,ge connection with it, the readers can sense his vulnerability through his behavior and that really makes us have a soft spot for him. Overall each and every character has this uniqueness to them which works out very well throughout the book, it also seems like a relevant book in this time line unlike historic books which personally don't interest me one bit.

The good girl’s guide to murder has become a tiktok sensation in the past years but I don't consider it overhyped since it deserves all the love. The book has raised the bar for murder mysteries because of the strong connection it creates between the readers and the characters.

The fact that it also includes Indian characters really adds a plus point for me as it doubles the relatableness of the book. Overall, this is one book you would not want to miss reading as the pages would surely just turn effortlessly.

(This review is part of the winning reviews published in the Pen to Paper contest hosted by The Free Press Journal annually . This exclusive contest is open to teenagers only)