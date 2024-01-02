PAU and Vet Varsity Unveil 2024 Handbooks and Calendars | Representative Image

As the new year begins, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have unveiled their handbooks and calendars for 2024, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The release of these materials took place on Monday in Ludhiana.

Vet varsity's Vice-Chancellor, Inderjeet Singh, told HT that the handbook provides a summary of livestock farming practices, crucial information on animal diseases and their management, and a comprehensive list of facilities available for farmers in the university.

Parkash Singh Brar, the director of extension education at Vet varsity, told HT about the directorate's efforts to disseminate scientific knowledge to stakeholders through various channels, including training sessions, literature, magazines, mobile apps, a YouTube channel, and other social media platforms.

PAU Handbook of Agriculture

The PAU Handbook of Agriculture encompasses a wealth of information, including Punjab's statistics, soil testing laboratories in the region, Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for different crops, nutrient content of fertilizers and manures, crop-related data such as area, production, and yield in Punjab, meteorological data for various locations, soil and water testing services, details on improved crop varieties, fruit trees, and plants, package of practices for major field and vegetable crops, nurseries, orchards, insect pests and their management, agro-forestry, and ornamental trees, among others.