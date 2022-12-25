Patkar-Varde College’s ‘Ubuntu’ pays tribute to India's music icons

Chikitsak Samuha’s Patkar – Varde College organised their two-day annual cultural fest named ‘Ubuntu’ on 16th and 17th of December, 2022 with a theme to give a tribute to the immortal voices of the music with the theme ‘Swaragan’ in the college premises at Goregaon West, Mumbai. An exhibition was also organised on the musical instruments used as a sign of respect and tribute to the singers.

The fest was organised by the self-financed students and teachers of various departments that reflected the unity amongst these departments. The two-year break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic only made the event even more exciting for students. “In the pandemic the fest was organised online but we are thankful to Almighty for bringing things to normal and we could see the talents and enthusiasm among the students and faculties”, said Dr. Mala Kharkar the Chief Education Officer of the college.

Read Also Mumbai: Mithibai College to host marathon as its annual festival Kshitij nears

On day one, the fest commenced with students singing in their soulful voices and paying tribute to the late singers such as S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Ghulam Mustafa Khan and K.K.

Mr. Sunil Barve, a renowned Marathi and Hindi theatre and a movie actor was invited as the Chief Guest to witness the event along with the college dignitaries such as President Shri Kishore Rangnekar, Jt. Secretary Dr. Gurunath Pandit, CEO Dr. Mala Kharkar and Principal Dr. Pratibha Gaikwad. The fest proceeded with some games and competitions such as dancing, singing, fashion show, Rangoli, Mehndi, Instrumental Battle, Tug of War, Treasure Hunt and many more which created an aura of zest and positivity for two days and made the event a grand success.

Students from various colleges with their high exuberance participated in all the games and events and had the best of the time in organising the events. The name ‘Ubuntu’ suggests moving forward together and this event certainly created a sense of unity for the college to move together on the path of success.