Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" interaction session with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and overseas to combat exam stress will take place on April 1.

An online creative writing competition was previously held to choose the participants, and about 15.7 lakh people enrolled for the creative writing competition, according to an official release.

This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.





The first three editions of the programme were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7, 2021.





The first edition of the interaction programme with school and college students was held here at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018, and the second edition was organised in January 2019.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:44 PM IST