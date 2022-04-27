Panvel: Graduation day held at Government B.Ed. college

Graduation Day was celebrated at Government B.Ed. College, Panvel with great enthusiasm. The chief guest on this occasion was Principal Dr. Masrat Ali.

Students welcomed chief guests with Lezim and Tarpa dance. Dr. Nilima Arvind More introduced the programme.

Principal, Dr. Suvidya Mahesh Sarvankar read out a letter written by Abraham Lincoln on this occasion. Another faculty member explained to the students the importance of education.

On this occasion, the chief guest Dr Ali appealed to the students to imbibe the idealism of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Hon’ble late President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. “If there is will, there is a way out of every problem,” expressed Dr Ali.

The oath was taken by the students who were present for the graduation ceremony. Students of B.Ed. and M.Ed. courses were present in large numbers and received their certificates.

