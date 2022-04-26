Panvel: CKT College convocation ceremony held

The convocation ceremony of graduate and postgraduate students of Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous) at Khanda Colony of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, Panvel was held on Tuesday.

Dr Prafulla Pawar, Registrar of Pune University, was invited as the chief guest, while former MP Ramsheth Thakur, chairman of the college, was also present on the occasion.

The principal in charge, Prof Dr S K Patil, and heads of Arts, Commerce and Science faculties, along with the heads of various other departments were also present at the ceremony along with dignitaries.

Dr Pawar lauded the students for their remarkable achievements in their careers achieved during the pandemic period. He addressed the students saying that this is a day to express gratitude toward teachers and parents.

He further appreciated the organization for not only imparting book knowledge to their students but also giving them guidance on how to develop holistically. Addressing the students, he said, "you should dream big and introspect yourself to achieve your goal."

