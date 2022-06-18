e-Paper Get App

Over 7K seats on offer at Delhi skill University for second batch admissions

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has announced admissions for the 2022-23 academic year, with over 7,000 seats available in undergraduate and diploma programmes.


For the second batch of the university, the Delhi government-run skill varsity has opened admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes (except B.Tech.) and for the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics along with Lateral entry to the B.Tech. programmes and five PG programmes.

Amongst the 16 UG programmes, the university has added four new flagship programmes - B. Library Sciences, B. Optometry, B.Sc. Hospital Management, BBA Automotive Retail Management.

"A total of 7,373 seats are being offered in this admission cycle, including 4,960 for diploma and 2,265 undergraduate programmes and 148 postgraduate programmes, " said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The programmes are being offered on 19 campuses across Delhi, which include three new campuses - Dr H.J. Bhabha DSEU Mayur Vihar Campus, Sir C.V. Raman DSEU Dheerpur Campus and Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus.

The university also welcomed on Friday students joining the inaugural batch for the newly launched programmes - B.Sc in Emergency Medical Technology, B.Sc in Dialysis Technology at Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences DSEU Okhla-II Campus.

The DSEU said it will follow a fully online admission process for this cycle.

To ensure access for all interested candidates, an online and offline help desk has been set up by the university.

