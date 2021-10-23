e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

Over 58K students secure admissions in DU so far; special cut off on October 25

Over 58K students secure admissions in DU so far; special cut off on October 25 | File Photo

Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data.

The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications till now, it said.

The last day for colleges to approve applications was on Friday. Aspirants have time till Saturday to pay the fees.

The special cut-off list for students, who were not able to apply in the first three lists, will be released on Monday, while the fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.

The Delhi University has received 1,70,186 applications till now while 58,406 students have paid the fees so far, according to data.

On Friday, nearly 9,614 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data.

At Aryabhatta College, the total applications received under the third cut-off list were 491, of which 114 were approved and the rest rejected.

There are 199 students who have cancelled their admissions till now in this college.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, "In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories.

"We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday."

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:41 PM IST
