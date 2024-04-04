OUS Royal Academy Attains Institutional Accreditation From BSKG Public Foundation Independent Accreditation Agency |

The first Institutional Accreditation for the college is completed from the prestigious Independent Accreditation Agency of the BSKG Public Foundation— a great leap for OUS Royal Academy. The announcement of this breakthrough for the institution will be marked in March 2024, to be taken as a great step towards moving on in the journey of educational innovation and academic excellence.

This accreditation from the Ministry of Education and Science of KG would be further evidence of OUS Royal Academy being boldly committed to the highest quality and integrity of education possible. It speaks volumes of the relentless pursuit of excellence in higher education by the institution and firm commitment to empowering students with knowledge, skills, and opportunities they may need for today's rapidly changing global scenario.



