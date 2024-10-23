 OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission hopes to fill 595 positions in the department with this recruiting campaign.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
OSSC 2024 | Representative image

The preliminary exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2023 has been made public by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The Odisha Staff Selection Commission hopes to fill 595 positions in the department with this recruiting campaign.

On October 28, 2024, the admit card will be made available at ossc.gov.in.

How to check?

-Go to ossc.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the link for the CPGLRE admit card 2023 on the homepage.
-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

Official notice

Official notice | Odisha Staff Selection Commission

Read Also
RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check
article-image

-Examine and obtain the admission card.
-Print off a copy for your records.

Exam pattern

FPJ Shorts
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making Environmental Laws 'Toothless'
'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making Environmental Laws 'Toothless'
RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in
RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

According to the announcement, the test will take place on November 3 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the test, each worth one mark. Additionally, each incorrect response highlighted by the candidate results in a 1/4 mark deduction (assuming there are four options).

There are two papers in the OSSC CGL Mains Exam. There are multiple-choice and short-answer questions in both Papers 1 and 2. Each paper lasts 2.5 hours and is worth 100 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check

RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check

Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools

Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools

'DU Campuses Still Shabby,' Says Delhi HC; Asks Poll Candidates To Remove Posters & Paint Defaced...

'DU Campuses Still Shabby,' Says Delhi HC; Asks Poll Candidates To Remove Posters & Paint Defaced...