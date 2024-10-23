OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

OSSC 2024 | Representative image

The preliminary exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2023 has been made public by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The Odisha Staff Selection Commission hopes to fill 595 positions in the department with this recruiting campaign.



On October 28, 2024, the admit card will be made available at ossc.gov.in.

How to check?



-Go to ossc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the CPGLRE admit card 2023 on the homepage.

-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."

Official notice | Odisha Staff Selection Commission

-Examine and obtain the admission card.

-Print off a copy for your records.

Exam pattern

According to the announcement, the test will take place on November 3 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the test, each worth one mark. Additionally, each incorrect response highlighted by the candidate results in a 1/4 mark deduction (assuming there are four options).

There are two papers in the OSSC CGL Mains Exam. There are multiple-choice and short-answer questions in both Papers 1 and 2. Each paper lasts 2.5 hours and is worth 100 points.