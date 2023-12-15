Opportunity Alert! Mega Hiring in the I-T Department, Rs 1.42 Lakh Offered for These Positions

Representative Image

The Income Tax Department in Rajasthan is seeking skilled athletes to join its team, with 55 job openings available across different roles such as Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Stenographer, and Multi-Tasking Staff.

The recruitment drive started on December 12, 2023, and interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxrajasthan.gov.in, until January 16, 2024.

Vacancy details:

Income Tax Inspector: 2

Tax Assistant: 25

Stenographer Grade 2: 2

Multi-Tasking Staff: 26

To apply for the following positions, the minimum educational qualifications are as follows: a graduate degree for Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant, a graduate degree with the necessary typing speed for Tax Assistant, a 12th grade pass for Stenographer Grade II, and a 10th grade pass for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Candidates currently in the process of completing their qualifying exams may also apply, provided they obtain the relevant certificate by the online application deadline.

Application process

The Income Tax Department application form must be completed online, with no physical forms being accepted.

The eligibility age range is between 18 and 30 years for the position of Income Tax Inspector, 18 and 27 years for Tax Assistant and Stenographer Grade II, and 18 and 25 years for Multi-tasking Staff. There are provisions for age limit relaxation in accordance with government guidelines.

Salary range:

Income-tax Inspector: Salary level-7 (Rs 44,900-142,400)

Tax Assistant: Salary level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Stenographer Gr. II: Salary level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Salary level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900)

The rankings for sports and games will be based on the candidates' total score out of 100. To qualify for the rankings, candidates need to score at least 40 marks out of 100 in the overall assessment. Additionally, applicants for Tax Assistant and Stenographer Grade-II roles must pass the data entry skill and stenography tests.