OPPO India And NITI Aayog Celebrate Milestone In Innovation And Education

Mumbai: OPPO India and NITI Aayog marked a significant milestone in innovation and education with the celebration of the first anniversary of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at St Paul’s CEHSS in Kuriachira, Thrissur.

The Grand Student Innovation Showcase highlighted the success of the ATL initiative, featuring projects developed over the past year by students from St Paul’s and neighboring community schools, spanning robotics, electronics, and rapid prototyping.

9th-grade talents Aswathy, Annliya, and Maria from St Paul's CEHSS clinch the top spot with their Smart Farming System. |

Aligned with the Government of India's vision of fostering a skilled and entrepreneurial youth, the event drew esteemed guests including senior government officials and education leaders. The showcased projects, ranging from Smart Goggles for the visually impaired to a Smart Farming System addressing water scarcity, exemplified the students' ingenuity and social consciousness.

Recognizing outstanding creativity and dedication, OPPO India awarded the top three projects, emphasizing the importance of equipping students with future-ready skills. Deepali Upadhyay of NITI Aayog praised the transformative impact of technology-driven education, while Vivek Vasishtha of OPPO India reiterated their commitment to social upliftment through such initiatives.

Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, OPPO India engages with the students in insightful discussions on some of their award-winning projects. |

The success of the ATL at St Paul’s CEHSS underscores the effectiveness of the PPP model in fostering innovation and empowering students. With a focus on hands-on learning and collaboration, this initiative sets a precedent for creating a robust ecosystem of innovation in education, ensuring that India’s youth are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future.