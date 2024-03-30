Open Letter To PM: CA Students Call for Rescheduling CA Exams From May To June 2024

'X'

Mumbai: In last few days, a dispute has arisen between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and CA Students regarding the scheduling of the CA Exams in May 2024, coinciding with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

CA Students nationwide are appealing for the postponement of the CA Exams scheduled for May 2024 to June 2024. Their request aims not only to enable students to exercise their fundamental right to vote but also to provide them with a conducive environment for exam preparation amidst the noisy election campaigning.

Numerous Chartered Accountants have lent their support to the cause. CA Aarchana Yadav penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the postponement of CA Exams to June 2024.

Addressing Mr. Narendra Modi and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Twitter, she expressed her plea, citing the challenges faced by CA Students in securing a postponement.

Meanwhile, The India Wide Parents’ Association has expressed concern to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the potential clash of exam dates with the Lok Sabha elections. They have urged the election commission to coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure that university entrance exams are scheduled after the elections.

Additionally, a CA Finalist Student has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs against ICAI, citing the clash of election and examination dates.

Amidst these developments, CA Students have taken to various social media platforms, including Twitter, to protest and demand the postponement of the Chartered Accountancy Examinations 2024.