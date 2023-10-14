 One Of India's Biggest Recruiters: Infosys Halts Campus Hiring; Accenture To Stop Salary Hikes This Year
Infosys, which recruited more than 50,000 new graduates last year, has temporarily suspended campus recruitment, according to Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy. He mentioned that the IT giant will honour all the previously extended job offers.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Representative image

Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, has currently halted campus recruitment activities, as stated by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy.

The company based in Bengaluru has a substantial pool of fresh talent and the capacity to enhance utilization. Therefore, they have decided not to visit campuses at this moment. "Last year, we recruited 50,000 freshers in anticipation of demand...we still have a substantial pool of fresh talent," Nilanjan Roy told to PTI.

In response to a question about campus hiring for this year, Roy stated, "As things stand, it's unlikely that we will be conducting campus recruitment this year...but we will assess the situation quarterly."

Accenture, another major IT company in India, has informed its employees via email that there won't be salary hikes for the year 2023 in India and Sri Lanka. However, there are exceptions to this rule. Salary adjustments will still occur where legally required or in critical skill areas as per previous commitments.

Indeed, the decision coincides with challenges in the IT sector, with Accenture's growth not meeting its projections. In March 2023, the company announced plans to lay off 19,000 employees, underscoring the challenging business landscape.

