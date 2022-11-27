UP Shocker: Students harass teacher in Meerut school, booked after video goes viral

A screengrab of the video shows one of the three students facing the camera as he makes inappropriate comments about his teacher. | Twitter.

Meerut: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three school students for allegedly harassing a female teacher in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media sites in which one of the students can be heard passing inappropriate comments about the female teacher.

In the 28-second video, the trio can be seen interrupting the teacher while she teaches in the class and saying I love you to her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, a formal complaint has been lodged against the accused students- Atash, Kaif, and Aman- at the police station under relevant sections of the law for harassment.

Police, according to reports, have informed the media that a case has been registered against the three students, and sections of the IT Act, and molestation have been invoked. The official also added that the sister of the accused is also being interrogated by the police for her role in harassing the teacher.