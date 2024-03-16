OJEE 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Until March 22, 2024

Pixabay

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced an extension of the registration deadline for OJEE 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) can now do so until March 22, 2024, by 11:59 PM. This extension comes following an official notice amending the previously stated deadline of March 15, 2024.

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline Extension: March 22, 2024

Correction Window: March 23 to March 25, 2024

Admit Card Release: April 30, 2024

Examination Dates: May 6 to May 10, 2024

Application Fees:

For a form with a single course: Rs. 1000/-

For each additional course thereafter: Rs. 500/- per course

Payment should be made through online mode only.

How to Register for OJEE 2024:

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the OJEE 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the home page.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Enter your login credentials and submit the form.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fee.

After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the filled application form for future reference.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is the main entrance test for a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Odisha. These courses include B.Pharm, MCA, MSc (Computer Science), MBA, Int. MBA, B.CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses. These programs are available in both Government and Private Universities and Colleges throughout Odisha.