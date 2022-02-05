Offline teaching to resume for Class 1-9 from Feb 7 in Guj

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced resumption of offline teaching for Class 1 to 9 from February 7 as the Covid cases have come down in the last few days. Besides, online teaching will also be available, simultaneously.

Announcing the latest decision, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said: "Looking at the decrease in Covid cases in the past few days, it has been decided to resume the offline education in schools for Classes 1 to 9. The Standard operating protocols will remain same as the past."

The minister also said the approval of parents, however, will still be required for students who wish to attend schools for offline teaching. The decision was taken after consultation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussion in the core group.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:47 PM IST