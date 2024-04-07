Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins At ossc.gov.in

Representative image

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has initiated the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination 2024 on April 5. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 586 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts.

Dates:

Deadline to register: May 2, 2024

Application deadline: May 5, 2024

Correction deadline: May 17, 2024

Exam: Between July and September

Vacancy Details:

Inspector of Endowments: 21 posts

Assistant CT and GST Officer: 61 posts

Auditor: 9 posts

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 15 posts

Junior Assistant (HOD): 11 posts

Junior Assistant (District Offices Under the Department of Water Resources): 469 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 to 38 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxation applies to reserved categories.

Education Qualification: Candidates should have graduated from a recognised university. They must also possess basic computer skills and fulfill Odia language proficiency requirements.

How to Apply:

Visit ossc.gov.in, the official website.

Click on "Apply Online."

Fill in all necessary details and complete the registration.

Upload required documents following guidelines.

Pay the fees and submit the form

Dwnload and print the application for future reference.

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises four stages:

Preliminary exam

Main exam

Computer skill test

Document verification

Interested individuals meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply promptly and prepare for the examination diligently to seize the opportunity to join the esteemed Odisha Staff Selection Commission.