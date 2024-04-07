Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins At ossc.gov.in

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has initiated the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination 2024 on April 5. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 586 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts.
Dates:
Deadline to register: May 2, 2024
Application deadline: May 5, 2024
Correction deadline: May 17, 2024
Exam: Between July and September
Vacancy Details:
Inspector of Endowments: 21 posts
Assistant CT and GST Officer: 61 posts
Auditor: 9 posts
Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 15 posts
Junior Assistant (HOD): 11 posts
Junior Assistant (District Offices Under the Department of Water Resources): 469 posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 to 38 years old as of January 1, 2024. Relaxation applies to reserved categories.
Education Qualification: Candidates should have graduated from a recognised university. They must also possess basic computer skills and fulfill Odia language proficiency requirements.
How to Apply:
Visit ossc.gov.in, the official website.
Click on "Apply Online."
Fill in all necessary details and complete the registration.
Upload required documents following guidelines.
Pay the fees and submit the form
Dwnload and print the application for future reference.
Selection Process:
The selection process comprises four stages:
Preliminary exam
Main exam
Computer skill test
Document verification
Interested individuals meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply promptly and prepare for the examination diligently to seize the opportunity to join the esteemed Odisha Staff Selection Commission.