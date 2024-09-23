Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1,360 Positions By October 13

This recruitment drive for constables does not require an application fee | Official Website

The online application process for the 2024 recruitment of Sepoys and Constables under different battalions was launched by the Odisha Police on Monday, along with a comprehensive notification. October 13 is the deadline for applications.

On odishapolice.gov.in, qualified applicants may apply for 1,360 positions as Odisha Police Constables.

This recruitment drive for constables does not require an application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates who fall under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category, women, or transgender individuals are not eligible to apply for these positions. Additionally, the notification states that a candidate may only apply under one battalion and that the option cannot be changed afterward.

-On January 1, 2024, the candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 23. Candidates in the reserved category will be eligible for a relaxation of the upper age limit.

-Applicants must pass the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha's Class 10 (Matriculation) exam as well as any comparable exam administered by another board.

-It should be possible for the candidate to read, write, and speak Odisha. Odia was one of the subjects in the Matric exam that he ought to have passed.

How to apply?

-Go to odishapolice.gov.in, the Odisha Police's official website.

'Recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion' should be clicked.

You'll be taken to a new window by it.

-Now, select the link that says, "Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable Registration in OSAP/IR Bn."

-It will take you to a new window where you must first register and enter your personal information.

-After registering successfully, enter your login information.

-Carefully complete the application, attach supporting documentation, and submit.

-Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

Screening process

Four steps will be involved in the selection process: the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), the Driving Test, the Medical Examination, the Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, and the Driving Test.