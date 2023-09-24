Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: DMET Starts Registration For Third Round At dmetodisha.in; Details Inside

The third round for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 has begun at dmetodisha.in | Unsplash(Representative Image)

The third round for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 has begun at dmetodisha.in by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET).

Odisha's National Eligibility-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 was changed by the DMET after the health ministry lowered the NEET PG 2023 cut off. Up until September 26, candidates can register for Odisha NEET PG round 3 counseling 2023. According to DMET, applicants who have previously registered do not have to reapply.

Odisha NEET PG 2023 Schedule

The document verification process will take place at the 650 lecturer theatre, MKCG, medical college, Berhampur, from 10 am to 5 pm on September 28. Candidates must pay a counseling fee of Rs 2,500. On October 2, the provisional merit list will be made public, and on October 3, candidates will have the opportunity to object to it.

The revised merit list will then be published again on October 4 at 12 PM, while choice filling, physical reporting will take place between October 6 - 9. The counselling for post MBA diploma courses will also start on October 9, from 3 PM onwards. Students will have to report to their respective institutes on or before October 10, 2023.

