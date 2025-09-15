DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins September 17 For 1,180 Assistant Teacher Posts At dsssbonline.gov.in; Check Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: A recruitment drive for prospective government teachers has been issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Online applications are being accepted for 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) positions in Delhi government schools, according to the DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 announcement.
The only way for interested and qualified applicants to apply is via the official DSSSB website, dsssbonline.gov.in.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Application start date: September 17, 2025
Application closing date: October 16, 2025
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 1180 Primary Teacher posts
Unreserved (UR): 502 posts
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 137 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 166 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 69 posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Academic Background:
Minimum 50% marks in Senior Secondary (Class XII) or equivalent from a recognized board.
Must hold a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), Elementary Teacher Education (ETE), Junior Basic Training (JBT), Diploma in Education (DIET), Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), or an equivalent qualification as per NCTE norms.
Must have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.
Age Restrictions (as on October 16, 2025):
Minimum age: 30 years.
Age relaxation applicable for OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen as per Government of India rules.
Candidates should check the official notification for detailed relaxation guidelines.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to dsssbonline.gov.in, the official DSSSB website.
Step 2: Find and select the "Apply Online" option for the DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025 announcement on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill out the required information to finish the registration process.
Step 4: Enter your login information and carefully complete the online application.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents in the format and size indicated, including your signature, photo, and academic credentials.
Step 6: If required, pay the application fee.
Step 7: Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Salary
Pay Level: Level-6 (7th Central Pay Commission)
Salary Range: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.