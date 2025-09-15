DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins September 17 For 1,180 Assistant Teacher Posts At dsssbonline.gov.in; Check Details Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 | Canva

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: A recruitment drive for prospective government teachers has been issued by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Online applications are being accepted for 1180 Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) positions in Delhi government schools, according to the DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 announcement.

The only way for interested and qualified applicants to apply is via the official DSSSB website, dsssbonline.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Application start date: September 17, 2025

Application closing date: October 16, 2025

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 1180 Primary Teacher posts

Unreserved (UR): 502 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 306 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 137 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 166 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 69 posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Academic Background:

Minimum 50% marks in Senior Secondary (Class XII) or equivalent from a recognized board.

Must hold a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), Elementary Teacher Education (ETE), Junior Basic Training (JBT), Diploma in Education (DIET), Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), or an equivalent qualification as per NCTE norms.

Must have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Age Restrictions (as on October 16, 2025):

Minimum age: 30 years.

Age relaxation applicable for OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen as per Government of India rules.

Candidates should check the official notification for detailed relaxation guidelines.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to dsssbonline.gov.in, the official DSSSB website.

Step 2: Find and select the "Apply Online" option for the DSSSB PRT Recruitment 2025 announcement on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the required information to finish the registration process.

Step 4: Enter your login information and carefully complete the online application.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents in the format and size indicated, including your signature, photo, and academic credentials.

Step 6: If required, pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Salary

Pay Level: Level-6 (7th Central Pay Commission)

Salary Range: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 per month

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.