 AP Mega DSC 2025 Recruitment: Final Selection List Out For 16,347 Teaching Posts; Get Direct Link Here
AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Mega DSC 2025 Final Selection List at apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 16,347 teaching posts, including School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, and PETs. Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the document verification and appointment process.

AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the final selection list for the AP Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process, providing relief and hope for thousands of teaching candidates. The candidates who participated in the recruitment examination can now view the selection list on the official site at apdsc.apcfss.in.

The written test was held on July 6, 2025, after which a provisional answer key was released. Following the consideration of objections, the final answer key was released, prior to the declaration of results on August 11, 2025. The final selection list released now concludes this phase of the process.

In terms of eligibility, the cut-off marks were fixed at 90 for OC and EWS candidates, 75 for BC, and 60 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories. All those who have made it to the final list will receive instructions for the document verification exercise and appointment formalities shortly.

The AP Mega DSC 2025 recruitment drive is the state's largest initiative in teacher recruitment with 16,347 posts of School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers. Out of these, 14,088 are district-level posts, and 2,259 posts are at the state/zonal level.

AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the link “AP DSC -2025 Selection List” on the home page

Step 3: The AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025 Direct Link

