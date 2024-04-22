 Odisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave

Odisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave

The government has also announced morning classes from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in schools for three days from April 22 to April 24.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

The Odisha government on Sunday announced summer vacation for school students from April 25 in view of the prevailing intense heatwave conditions in the state. In a press statement, the state government said all schools, including those run by government, government-aided and private, will remain closed from April 25.

The government has also announced morning classes from 6.30 am to 10.30 am in schools for three days from April 22 to April 24. Earlier, the state had ordered the closure of all schools in the state for three days from April 18 to 20 after a severe heatwave situation during which the temperature rose to above 45 degrees Celsius, in the state.

Till 2.30 pm on Sunday, the highest temperature recorded in the state’s Jharsuguda and Keonjhar towns was 43.6 deg C. Six other places have recorded a maximum temperature above 40 deg C.

They were Hirakud (41.8 Degree Celsius), Rourkela (41.8 Degree Celsius), Sambalpur (41.7 Degree Celsius), Bhubaneswar (41.6 Degree Celsius), Chandbali (41.6 Degree Celsius) and Balasore (40.5 Degree Celsius), IMD scientist Umashankar Das said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 (Out): Know How to download marks memo at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 (Out): Know How to download marks memo at bse.ap.gov.in

Address Issue Of Overpricing In JNU Dhabas And Canteens: Students' Body

Address Issue Of Overpricing In JNU Dhabas And Canteens: Students' Body

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Today Soon, Check Last 5 Years Pass Percentages

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Today Soon, Check Last 5 Years Pass Percentages

Odisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave

Odisha Govt Declares Summer Vacation For School Students From April 25 To Escape Heatwave

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key OUT, Know How To Calculate Probable Scores, Direct Link...

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Final Answer Key OUT, Know How To Calculate Probable Scores, Direct Link...