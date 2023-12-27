Odisha Government Launches Probe Into College Sex Racket And Corruption Allegations

Allegations of a sex racket in a college have surfaced, prompting the Odisha government to initiate an investigation.

The Higher Education Department has directed the Berhampur Regional Director to look into the shocking claims from Science College in Hinjili, where it is alleged that a sex racket has been operating during night hours for the past two years.

According to local media reports, the relevant official has initiated the physical verification process and is preparing to submit the report after consulting with the students.

The Principal has denied the unfounded accusations and is open to any investigation. Moreover, multiple allegations against college Principals have been found in the state, specifically in Berhampur.

Local media sources have also stated that the Higher Education Department has instructed its relevant officials in the Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Balasore areas to carry out an inquiry. The accusations revolve around extensive corruption in the purchasing of sports gear and student furniture. These allegations have been directed at either the respective Principals or lecturers.