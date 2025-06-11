'Odisha Aims To Create 1.1 Crore Jobs By 2047,' Says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | PTI

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said his government has set an ambitious target of creating 1.1 crore jobs by 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of Independence.

Addressing a national seminar on 'Good Governance and Developed Odisha -- 2036 & 2047' here, Majhi said his government has taken an ambitious resolution to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state by 2036, when the state will celebrate the centenary of its formation.

This will help achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, he said.

"We have targeted to create 1.1 crore additional jobs in the state by 2047 at a rate of 5 lakh jobs per annum for building a 'Viksit Odisha'," Majhi said.

Read Also CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Counselling Schedule Here

To achieve the target, the state government has been preparing Vision Document-2036 and 2047, which is now at the final stages, he said, adding, "This vision document is a roadmap for the dreams of 4.5 crore Odias. It is a promise to our future generations." "Vision document-2036 and 2047 is our resolution for building a prosperous and developed Odisha. We want to build an Odisha that will emerge as a shining star in developed India," he asserted.

The state aspires to become a USD 500 billion economy by 2036, when the state will complete 100 years of its formation and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, he said.

"To move towards a USD 500 billion economy, we need to achieve real double-digit growth every year for at least the next 11 years. The target is certainly big, but it is achievable," the chief minister said.

He suggested the officers make efforts to move Odisha from an agriculture-based economy to a mixed economy, without affecting agricultural production, and to create suitable opportunities for the educated youth by bringing them from the agricultural sector to the industrial and service sectors.

He said that the state government has already started working in this direction and recalled the success of the last 'Make in Odisha' conclave.

Industrialists from all over the country have shown interest in investing more than Rs 17 lakh crore in just two days of the conclave. About 13 lakh youth who will be employed in the industries will have to be trained and prepared for the industrial sector, he said.

On employment generation, he pointed out that the government has allocated Rs 65,012 crore in the current budget for the creation of infrastructure and it is 6.1 per cent of the state's gross domestic product (SGDP).

The chief minister further said that his government has launched programmes for qualitative development in the fields of education, health, social security, housing, women empowerment, tribal and scheduled caste development.

Out of the total budget of the state government, Rs 89,861 crore will be spent on women empowerment alone, while the government has made a separate provision of Rs 68,881 crore for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who together constitute about 40 per cent of the state.

On this occasion, he said that the state is making efforts to build the Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies (NCDS) as a global socio-economic institution to support the government in achieving the goal set in the vision document.

Read Also ICAI Releases Mock Test Schedule For CA Intermediate September 2025 Exams

Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo's Statement

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, "As we chart our path forward, Odisha remains committed to transforming governance through technology, infrastructure, and agriculture. This conference is not just a conversation -- it is the foundation of a movement that will define Odisha's future. Together, we build a state that delivers growth with dignity."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)