ICAI Releases Mock Test Schedule For CA Intermediate September 2025 Exams

CA Intermediate September 2025 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially issued the schedule for the Mock Test Papers (MTP) Series - I and II for CA Intermediate test candidates in September 2025.

According to the June 10, 2025, announcement by ICAI's Board of Studies (Academic), the first series of mock tests will be held from July 21, and the second series from August 4. The exams will be administered both virtually and in person, allowing students to choose the format that best suits their needs in terms of preparation.

The mock tests will cover all six papers of the Intermediate syllabus, with exams scheduled from 10 AM to 1 PM on each test day. The first paper—Advanced Accounting—will be held on July 21 in Series I, and again on August 4 in Series II.

CA Intermediate September 2025 Mock Test: Series I schedule

July 21, 2025 – Paper 1: Advanced Accounting

July 22, 2025 – Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws

July 23, 2025 – Paper 3: Taxation

July 24, 2025 – Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting

July 25, 2025 – Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics

July 26, 2025 – Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management

CA Intermediate September 2025 Mock Test: Series II schedule

August 4, 2025 – Paper 1: Advanced Accounting

August 5, 2025 – Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws

August 6, 2025 – Paper 3: Taxation

August 7, 2025 – Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting

August 8, 2025 – Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics

August 11, 2025 – Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management

CA Intermediate September 2025 Mock Test: Guidelines

The question papers shall be uploaded on a daily basis at or before 9:30 AM on the BoS Knowledge Portal at boslive.icai.org and the ICAI BOS App.

The students are advised to try the tests from within the scheduled three-hour time slot.

The answer keys shall be posted within 48 hours of publication of every paper, for the students to self-assess their performance.

Also, the mock test registrations can be made through the Student Activities Portal: bosactivities.icai.org

ICAI has advised contacting the regional council or the closest branch for anyone who would like to participate in physical mock exams.

The complete list of branch offices is available on ICAI’s official website.

With the exams around only a few months away, these mock tests are likely to prove to be an extremely useful resource for students to assess the level of their preparation, reveal weak points, and gain confidence with exams.