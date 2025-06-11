NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 266 Vacancies; Apply From June 12

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of Administrative Officer (AO) posts in Generalist and Specialist categories. Online applications will open from June 12, 2025, and the last date for the same will be July 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

This recruitment drive seeks to recruit a total of 266 Administrative Officer positions. Out of these, 170 are for Generalist Officers and 96 are for Specialist Officers in several disciplines such as Legal, Information Technology, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS), among others.

The minimum Educational Qualifications for different disciplines are:

Doctors (MBBS)

- M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or Postgraduate Medical Degree from a recognized university

OR

- Equivalent foreign medical degree approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) (previously MCI)

- Should be validly obtained registration with NMC or State Medical Council (for Allopathy) as of the date of interview

Legal

- Postgraduate or Graduate in Law from a recognised university

- Must have at least 60% marks (or 55% marks for SC/ST candidates) in either of the degrees

Finance

- Chartered Accountant (ICAI) or Cost Accountant (ICWA)

OR

- B.Com / M.Com from a recognised university

- Minimum 60% marks (or 55% for SC/ST candidates) in either degree

Information Technology

- B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology

OR

- MCA from a recognised university

- Minimum 60% marks (or 55% for SC/ST candidates) in either degree

Automobile Engineering

- B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in Automobile Engineering

OR

- B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in any branch of engineering + Diploma in Automobile Engineering (minimum 1-year duration)

- Minimum 60% marks (or 55% marks for SC/ST candidates) in either degree

Generalist Officers

- Graduate or Postgraduate in any stream from a recognised university

- Minimum 60% marks (or 55% marks for SC/ST candidates) in either degree

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The written examination will be in two phases:

Phase I – Preliminary Examination

Phase II – Main Examination

NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee will be Rs 250 for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, whereas all other candidates will have to pay Rs 1000.