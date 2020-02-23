NVS TGT Result 2019 declared, check at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT) Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on NVS's website, navodaya.gov.in.

The online computer-based test was conducted on September 18, 2019, to hire for the posts of TGT. The NVS TGT online examination 2019 was held to hire for the posts of TGT in subjects like--Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies.

“On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs(Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) in the ratio of 1:3 of the reassessed vacancies as notified vide notice dated 22.01.2020. List of candidates shortlisted for interview is appended for information to all concerned. Schedule of interview will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course,” the official notice reads.

Steps to check NVS TGT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on NVS TGT Result 2019 link available on what’s a new section.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open.

Step 4: Check the result and download the file.