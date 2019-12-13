Number of Indian Students in the United States Surpasses 200,000 for First Time

New Delhi– The number of Indians studying in the United States increased by almost three percent over the last year to 202,014, according to the 2019 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released recently. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the total number of Indians pursuing their higher education in the United States has grown.

Speaking at the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF), the U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Charisse Phillips said, “Student exchanges between our two countries help strengthen the foundation upon which our strategic partnership is built. Indian students are looking for a great education and the United States offers the best return on this investment.”

Per the report, Indians make up over 18 percent of all international students in the United States. India provided the second highest number of graduate students and jumped up to third place in undergraduates.

Karl Adam, First Secretary, Cultural Affairs, added, “Our system of education offers practical application and experience which gives any graduate an advantage in the job market. We want to help Indian students with credible and official information on studying in the United States and that’s why we have seven EducationUSA advising centers across India and a free mobile app called EducationUSA India now available on iOS and Android.”

In 2018-19, U.S. colleges and universities hosted more than one million international students for the fourth consecutive year. The total number of international students expanded for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Top Places of Origin and Host States for International Students in the U.S.

The top places of origin for international students studying in the United States were China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Brazil and Mexico. The top host states were California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.